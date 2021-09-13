Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $375,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

