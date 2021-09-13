Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $71.02 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

