Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $4.26 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $182.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $111.39 and a 12 month high of $191.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

