Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $4.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

