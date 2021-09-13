Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $164.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

