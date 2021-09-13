Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 289,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,488. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,728 shares of company stock worth $67,721,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

