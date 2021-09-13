Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of YMTX opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.