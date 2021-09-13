Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $13.01 on Monday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,195 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.