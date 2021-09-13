Piper Sandler Cuts KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target to $3.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

In other news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $162,365.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,886 shares of company stock worth $692,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

