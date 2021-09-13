Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.57 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

