Piper Sandler Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

