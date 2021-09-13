Piper Sandler Weighs in on Vapotherm, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE VAPO opened at $28.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

