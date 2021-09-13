Pirate Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $492.23 million and $1.30 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00005848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00284545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00143186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00179506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,774,572 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.