PirateCash One Day Volume Reaches $1,039.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $894,070.71 and $1,039.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,632,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

