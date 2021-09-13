Pivotal Investment Corp III (NYSE:PICCU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pivotal Investment Corp III (NYSE:PICCU)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.