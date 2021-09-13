PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of PJT Partners worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $75.53 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

