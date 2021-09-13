PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $187,545.77 and approximately $5,901.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

