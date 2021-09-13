Plair Trading 33.2% Lower This Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,186.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

