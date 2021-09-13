Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.53 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.