PlayDapp Reaches Market Cap of $207.45 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $207.45 million and approximately $41.69 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

