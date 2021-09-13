Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $254,179.88 and $29.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

