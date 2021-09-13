PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells $1,941,631.34 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

PLBY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 561,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

