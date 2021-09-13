PlotX (PLOT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.01 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, PlotX has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $225,915.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

