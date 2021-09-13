Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $5.24

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $313,239.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00011569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

