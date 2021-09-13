PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $149.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.