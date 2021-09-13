PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY opened at $265.68 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $275.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $55,164.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,924 shares of company stock worth $22,945,739 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

