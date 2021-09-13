PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

