PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter worth $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

