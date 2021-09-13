PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,610 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $305,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 45.6% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

