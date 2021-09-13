PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $67.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

