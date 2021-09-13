PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

