POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.81 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, POA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $228,801.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,617,207 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.