Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $54,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

