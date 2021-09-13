Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of United Therapeutics worth $68,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.26 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.