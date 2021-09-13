Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Williams Companies worth $52,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

