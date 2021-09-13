Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,292,760 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,292,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,646,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

