Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. ALLETE makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of ALLETE worth $51,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

