Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

