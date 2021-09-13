Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $152.20 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,281,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up approximately 4.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Amcor worth $152,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

