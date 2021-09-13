Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $54.72 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of International Bancshares worth $54,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in International Bancshares by 151.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

