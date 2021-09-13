Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $58.19 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Ameris Bancorp worth $58,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $46.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

