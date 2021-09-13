Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $62.15 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $62,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.