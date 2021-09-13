Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $67.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Cinemark makes up about 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Cinemark worth $67,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.