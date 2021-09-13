Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $54,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $300.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

