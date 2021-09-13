Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $54,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $357.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

