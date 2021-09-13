Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Arrow Electronics worth $63,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

