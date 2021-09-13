Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.