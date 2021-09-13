Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Marathon Petroleum worth $73,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

