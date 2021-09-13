Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Polaris worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 58.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

