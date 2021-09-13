Polkamarkets Hits Market Cap of $16.81 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $315,016.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

